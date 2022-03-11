The death of our Daddy, Roland Hebert closes a chapter in our lives. The significance of this man’s life is hard to summarize, but we believe the Book of Psalm sums it up perfectly: “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them!” Psalm 127:3-5
When he breathed his last on the morning of March 10, 2022, he was surrounded, in prayers, by his loving family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Roland Paul Hebert at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville on Saturday, March 12, 2022, with Father Barry Crochet to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia, on Friday, March 11, 2022, with a Rosary led by the family at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until the service time on Saturday at David Funeral Home of New Iberia.
Born Roland Paul Hebert on March 8, 1934, In New Iberia, Daddy grew up poor and attended school, graduating from New Iberia Senior High School.
Shortly afterwards, he met the love of his life, his wife, Wilda, and from their union 13 beautiful children were created. He worked most of his life and retired from a long career at CLECO. Through all of his hardships, he still set aside quality time to spend hours playing baseball with his “self-made” team, bring his wife a cup of coffee and give her a foot rub and most importantly, pray, he always had time to pray. He loved baseball and passed this love on to several of his children and grandchildren. His heart was so big and his love so great that everyone felt loved by him until he could no longer speak, he told us how much he loved us. His arms were open and ready to hug and hold one of his grandchildren or great-grandchildren and they loved and admired him. He spoke with pride and his face beamed whenever he mentioned any of them.
He took on fatherhood as everyone should, as a “vocation” and God continued to increase and bless him. Currently, this man of simplicity leaves behind a legacy of 84 descendants with two on the way. Among them are his 13 children, David, Chris, Kevin, Nathan, Patrick, Angela Hebert, Stephanie Hebert Derouen, Tina Hebert Landry, Paul, Jason, Marcus, Matthew and Seth; their spouses and their children and grandchildren. He also leaves behind five siblings, Harold Hebert, Vivian Hebert Derouen, Josinelle Hebert Justilien, Arvers Hebert and Beverly Hebert Louivere.
Daddy has may accomplishments, but his greatest achievement was no doubt being a father. His family was his purpose and this is how he will be remembered, not only by his children and their children, but by everyone who knew him. This humble man often quietly stood in the shadows while everyone else took front and center. He was not a man of many words, seldom lost his temper or raised his voice, never sought praises and never boasted. He quietly and humbly led and by example, taught his children faith and values. Both his marriage and family were built on a foundation of “simple faith.” His greatest reward will go down as the example he exemplified as a loving spouse and father.
Among his other achievements, he was a great friend to many. He was a man of many names. To his siblings and parents, “Roland,” to Wilda, “Love,” to his children, “Daddy,” to his co-workers and friends, “Sam” and to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, “Pawpie” or “Pawpaw,” depending on who was addressing him. He left this world a better place for having lived in it and he will forever live in our hearts until we meet him again, face to face.
In his later years, he continued to spread his love and touch others through his woodworking skills by crafting crucifixes. He blessed each of his children with this beautiful heirloom made from the work of his hands and the love of his heart. Led by the Holy Spirit, he blessed several others with his beautiful and holy creations. He made crosses of all sizes and each one was original. In total, he has blessed 234 honored souls with his crucifixes.
He reunites with his wife and soulmate, Wilda Desormeaux Hebert; his grandsons Timothy Courtois and Cortland Hebert; his parents Joseph Hebert and Beulah Marie Hebert; and his siblings Nina Derouen, Kinta Desota and Stella Dore.
The entire family of Roland Hebert would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and his caregivers, especially Jadda Lewis and Torie Olivier for the love, compassion and support they showed Roland and his family.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be his ten sons.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.