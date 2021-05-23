LOREAUVILLE — Funeral services will be held for Mr. Roland Joseph Champeaux, 82, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Loreauville with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be led by the Men’s Rosary Group at 11 a.m. on Monday.
A native and resident of Loreauville, Mr. Champeaux passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at a Lafayette hospital. Mr. Champeaux proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and Army Reserves. Mr. Champeaux worked in the oil and gas industry all his life and worked for Texaco for 20 years. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Later in life he enjoyed the simpler things in life, like tending to his yard. He cherished the time he spent with his family and he will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma Champagne Champeaux of Loreauville; children Claudette Pattillo and husband Jeff of Loreauville, Trudy Smith and husband Timothy of Loreauville and Tommy Champeaux and wife Serena of New Iberia; grandchildren Cody Pattillo and wife Carrie of Loreauville, Heath Pattillo and wife Stephanie of Loreauville, Heidi Pattillo and companion Mike LeBlanc of New Iberia, Hailey Delcambre and husband Carlos of St. Martinville, Lani Owens and husband Luke of Loreauville, Tim Smith and wife Lindsay of Loreauville, Ashley Mesa and husband Josh of Opelousas, Tifani Louviere and husband Mark of Parks, Jayde Champeaux and wife Hannah of Coteau and Amanda Rebert of St. Martinville; 27 great grandchildren; and one sister, Sylvia Champeaux of St. Martinville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Irene Oubre Champeaux; son Jamie Champeaux; great-grandson Bentley Smith; brother Gene Champeaux; and daughter-in-law Catherine Broussard Champeaux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Timothy Smith, Tommy Champeaux, Jeff Pattillo, Cody Pattillo, Heath Pattillo, Jayde Champeaux and Tim Smith.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of AMG Specialty Hospital for all of the care and compassion given to Mr. Roland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Champeaux’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of arrangements.