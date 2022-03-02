A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Roger Sorensen, Sr., 70, at 10 am on Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia. He passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow in Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Friday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group, on Thursday.
A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Sorensen was born on May 31, 1951, in Ada, Minnesota, to the late Theodore “Ted” and Katherine Schultz Sorensen. He worked for over 50 years in the oilfield for numerous companies and retired from Moncla Companies. Mr. Sorensen enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife Brenda Sorensen of New Iberia; son Roger Sorensen Jr. (Tribbie) of Dahlonega, Georgia; daughters Stephanie Dore (companion Jeff Scroggins) of Cleveland, Georgia, and Shawn Smith (E.R. “Smitty”) of New Iberia; sisters Carol Trahan of Youngsville and Judy Oubre (Kevin) of New Iberia; grandchildren Stephen Dore (companion Cynthia), Kayla Dore, Griffin Sorensen and Emma Smith; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Benny Trahan.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Oubre, Brad Trahan, E. R. “Smitty” Smith, Stephen Dore, Roger Sorensen Jr. and Spence Falgout.
Honorary pallbearers include Ryan Bourgeois, Larry Dugan, Justin Couvillier, “Red” McGee, Melvin “Blue” Dore and Cain Moncla.