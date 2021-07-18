Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1838 Highway 132, Mangham, LA 71259 for Dr. Roger S. Boughton, 81, who passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Visitation will be held at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday. Visitation will resume at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Mangham on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Interment will follow in Prewitt Cemetery in Mangham.
Dr. Roger Sherwood Boughton was born in Winnsboro on Feb. 22, 1940 and was a 1958 graduate of Mangham High. He attended Louisiana Tech University, majoring in pre-veterinary in 1961. Roger completed his veterinary degree at Texas A&M University in 1965, then served in the Army for four years during the Vietnam War in the Applied Aerobiology Division.
Upon completing his service to our country, he returned to Louisiana. While attending a conference in Lafayette, he met Dr. Woodburn, a veterinarian in New Iberia. Dr. Woodburn was looking for a young, eager partner to work in his practice. In 1967, Roger and his family relocated to New Iberia and the rest is history.
Dr. Boughton is survived by his wife, Judy Boughton; son Roger “Tiger” L. Boughton and his wife Beth; daughter Shannon Boughton; three grandchildren, Ashlyn Boughton, Summer Poirrier and Braylyn Rush and husband Jonathan; four great-grandchildren, Stetson Boughton, Drew Rush, Salem and Blayden Zimmerman; a sister, Judy Gilley and husband Ronnie of Mangham; stepdaughter Stacy Dartez; step-grandson Hayden Dartez and numerous nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Z. Boughton; parents, R.B. and Maybelle Jones Boughton; sister Trudy Hill and brother-in-law Doc Hill; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Zimmerman; brother-in-law Mr. Jerry Zimmerman; great-grandsons Coy Percle and Issac Bouchereau; and his mother-in-law, Ms. Maurice McDaniel.
Pallbearers are Dr. Jimmy Gandy, Jim Teague, George Erikson, Felix “Bubba” Boughton, Hayden Dartez, Ken Luke, Bill Miller, Ronnie Gilley, Noble Ellington, Imp Hendrix and Jerry Feller.
Honorary pallbearers are Carrol “Gator” Bayard, Nick Gravois, Ricky Gravois, Doug Miller, Kenneth Haycock, Dr. Douglas Sagrera, Dr. Matthew Crochet, Dr. Mark Gentry, Iberia Animal Clinic Staff, Blake Melancon, Ricky McGuffie and all family and all hunting and fishing buddies.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Houston Methodist Hospital, Highland Baptist Church, Bethlehem Baptist Church, or your favorite charity.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Heart of Hospice and his other healthcare agencies for exceptional care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, in charge of local arrangements.
Mulhearn Funeral Home, 507 Foster St., Rayville, LA 71269, 318-728-4444, in charge of arrangements in Mangham, Louisiana.