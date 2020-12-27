A home-going celebration of life will be held for Ms. Rodice Woodson, 83, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. She will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, she passed away at 5:04 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Georgiana George of Sorrell, Sharon Gyasi (Chris) of Orange, Texas, and Joann Charles (Terrance Sr.) of Broussard; one son, Macklin Reed of Jeanerette; two grandchildren she reared as daughters, Connie Woodson of Orange, Texas, and Melissa Sereal of Hiram, Georgia; a devoted friend, Earline Tardy of Jeanerette; seventeen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew July Woodson and Bessie Eugene; one daughter, Pauline Woodson; one son, Daniel Woodson; one sister, Lillian Reed; and one brother, Lawrence Rawston.
Active pallbearers will be Terrance Charles Jr., Jermaine George Sr., Daniel Woodson, Michael Geral Jr., Wilbert Jackson and Joseph Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Macklin Reed, Terrance Charles Sr., Christopher Gyasi, Haybert White Jr., Fred Reed and James Reed.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.