Robley Joseph Romero Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted for Robley Joseph “Joe” “Whop” Romero Jr., age 77, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Pastor Shelton Clay officiating.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at Evangeline Funeral home from Noon until service time.
Mr. Romero was a native and resident of New Iberia. He passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Romero was employed in the oilfield for more than 44 years. He loved spending time outdoors, fishing, hunting and gardening.
He is survived by one daughter, Mona Suire of New Iberia; one son, Christopher Romero of New Iberia; his former wife, Patricia DeRouen Romero; one sister, Tressie R. McCraig of Tigue, Texas; four grandchildren, Damon Suire, Drew Suire, Brayton Romero and Christasia Romero; and six great-grandchildren, Alyssa Suire, Aiden Suire, Liam Suire, Charlie Suire, Emma Romero and Emmette Romero.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Racheal Romero; and his parents, Robley Joseph Romero Sr. and Rose Barranco Romero.
Pallbearers will be Damon Suire, Drew Suire, Brayton Romero, Dwayne Suire Johnathan Dorsey and Vincent Cassisa.
