Roberta Isom Bailey Pavy

Roberta (“Bobbie”) Isom Bailey Pavy died on December 22, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on January 12, 1930, in Shreveport, the third daughter of Dr. Dudley Isom and Roberta Inez Voorhies Isom.
She is survived by her four children, James (Kathleen), Ann, John and Dudley; and six grandchildren, Sean, Ian, Raven, Kathryn, Matthew and Dudley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Iris, Jacqueline and Peggy.
She was married to her late husband James E. Bailey Jr. from 1953 to 2002, and to the late Dr. Donald Pavy from 2003 to 2019.
Bobbie attended Byrd High School in Shreveport. She graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) with a bachelor’s degree in Art History. In addition to being a wonderful mother to her four children, Bobbie taught art and other subjects at St. Mary Magdalen Elementary School in Metairie and then exclusively art at Riverdale High School in Metairie from 1971 to 1998.
Following the death of her first husband, Bobbie and Dr. Pavy were reacquainted at a USL alumni event. After Dr. Pavy’s wife, Yvonne, passed away, Bobbie married Dr. Pavy and moved to New Iberia where she added to her long list of close friends.
Bobbie was a devout, lifelong Catholic and attended Mass at Sacred Heart Church regularly until COVID prevented it. Throughout her life, she was an active member of various prayer groups, including the Cursillo Movement and remained a member of the same Group Reunion for over 40 years. Locally, she enjoyed participating in her Come Lord Jesus group and weekly Rosary prayer group.
One of her biggest disappointments caused by the pandemic was the cancellation of her Monday afternoon bridge game. Throughout her life, Bobbie used her artistic talents to create Christmas ornaments and memorabilia for her children, grandchildren and friends.
She had a sparkling and lively personality and an infectious laugh. However, her greatest characteristic was how easily and often she showed her love for her family.
