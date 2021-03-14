Early Thursday morning, at 2:53 a.m. on March 11, 2021, Robert William “Bob” Detwiler, 71, passed away peacefully at his residence. He fought his battle with cancer for a little over a year.
A memorial mass will be conducted on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church at 3 p.m. with Father Keith Landry officiating.
Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Close friends and family are invited to attend the services. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery with military grave site rites by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Robert was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and later moved to New Orleans. After high school, he joined the United States Army. He was deployed to Germany and served four years during the Vietnam era. After returning to New Orleans, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNO. Robert worked for the Louisiana State Unemployment Office where he met his wife, Adrienne Hitter Detwiler. They later resided in New Iberia and had three wonderful children.
Robert worked in the food service industry for the rest of his working career. He was recognized for his expertise by all who worked with him. Nothing meant more to Robert than fine dining with his family surrounding him. On the weekends, you could find Robert using one of his many grills, in his backyard barbecuing for his family. He was also known for making his famous biscuits. Making memories with his children and grandchildren meant the most to him. His favorite place on Earth was vacationing on the beach in Florida with his beloved wife and family. Robert was a sports fanatic who loved his Louisiana teams. If there was ever a loyal Saints fan, it was Robert. He was a season ticket holder for over four decades. If he wasn’t attending a game, he was watching from his home in full gear.
Robert is survived by his wife, Adrienne Hitter Detwiler, of New Iberia; his son David William Detwiler and his wife, Janci, of Broussard; his daughters Amy Detwiler Jacobs and her spouse, April, of Broussard and Anne Louise Detwiler of Youngsville; his sister Karen Detwiler and her husband, James, of New Orleans; his brother William James Detwiler and his wife, Lindy, of Fremont, California; and his grandchildren Halli Marie Detwiler, Austin William Jacobs and Andrew John Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Detwiler and Kathleen McNelis Detwiler.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Acadiana at 2600 Johnston St. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for understanding during this unprecedented time.
You can sign the registers book or send condolences at www.David funeral home.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.