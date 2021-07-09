A Home-going celebration will be held for Robert “Bo” White Jr., 69, at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Wright Jr. officiating.
He will await the resurrection at Saint James Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will take place Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church from 10. a.m. until time of service.
He departed his earthly life on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehab of Fort Worth, Texas
He was a lifelong resident of New Iberia for 69 years. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. “Bo” worked most of his lifetime in the oil field industry until his retirement.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Marcella Moore White of Wylie, Texas; one son, his namesake Robert White III of New Iberia; four daughters, Valentina White Rideaux (Kevin) of Baton Rouge, Tosha White-Dickerson (Timmy) of Shreveport, Tanasha White of Wylie, Texas, and LeTrice White-Allen (Matthew Jr.) of Keller, Texas; two grandchildren he raised as his own, Jasmine White Smith (Patrick) and JaDan Stokes of New Iberia; two brothers, Gus White (Donna) of Lowell, Massachusetts, and Larry White of New Iberia; one sister, Ruth Ann Gregoire (Danny Sr.) of Baytown, Texas; mother-in-law, Mildred B. Moore of Olivier; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Yolanda White Stokes; his parents, Thelma Pierre and Robert White Sr.; father-in-law, James Moore Sr.; five brothers, Jerry Bowman, Claude Bowman, Leroy White, Carol White and Raymond White; two sisters, Mary M. Turner and Grace Jarrell; one brother-in-law, James Moore Jr.; and a lifelong friend, William Hector.
Active pallbearers are Langston White, Danny Gregoire Jr., Morris George, Cedric Moore, Matthew Bowman, Omega Gregoire, Frank Gregoire, Sam Bowman and Diallo McCoy.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert White III, Gus White, Larry White, Matthew Allen Jr., Timmy Dickerson, Kevin Rideaux, Theron Kelly, JaDan Stokes, Patrick Smith, Brandon Thomsen, Terry Stokes and Danny Gregoire Sr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA, 70560.
You can also express your condolences at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.