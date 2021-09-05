Robert Thompson

A home-going celebration of life for Minister Robert N. Thompson, 76, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Thibo-deaux officiating.
Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, Minister Thompson transitioned from his temporal to his eternal home at 4:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Minister Thompson accepted Christ as his Savior and was an ordained minister at Heart to Heart Full Gospel Ministry. He was a sandblaster/painter supervisor for Coating Services at the Port of Iberia. He also worked for several offshore oilfield companies offshore and on land for over 30 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Pastor Mary Thompson of New Iberia; one stepson, Commander Sgt. Major Ryan Willis Sr. (Sharon) of Fort Mitchell, Alabama; one stepdaughter, Sharlisa Willis of New Iberia; three brothers, Anthony C. Thompson (Vivian) of Jackson, Tennessee, Mickey Thompson of Orlando, Florida, and Sgt. Roger Thompson of El Paso, Texas; four sisters, Irene Mosely of Ohio and Mary Jane Pearson (Doug), Judy Hollis and Bernice Thompson, all of Jackson, Tennessee; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, his family, church family and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents, R. D. Thompson and Sennie Gauch; three brothers, Tommy Thompson, Bill Thompson and Bobby Joe Thompson; and one sister, Martha J. Pearson.
Active pallbearers are Commander Sgt. Major Ryan W. Willis Sr., Torice Willis, Kavin Ward, Aaron Guillory, Lawrence Guillory and Jason Broussard.
Honorary pallbearers are Anthony C. Thompson, Mickey Thompson, Anthony Guillory, Shane Lewis, Conrad Broussard, Ryan Willis Jr., Marshall Lyons and Grant Broussard.