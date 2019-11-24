Memorial services for Robert Romero, 51, were held at noon on Saturday, August 23, 2019, at David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Fr. Ed Degeyter as celebrant.
Visitation was held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Robert went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 12:55 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center. He was previously an employee of Bayou Pipe as a plant manager for 15 years. He enjoyed music and working with his hands. The softer side of him was often reflected in the aggravation to his mother and children.
He is survived by his children, Ashley Romero Champagne and husband Benjamin of Houston and Joshua “Josh” Jiles Romero of Lafayette; parents, Ray Romero Sr. and Carol Boutte Romero of New Iberia; granddaughter Avery Champagne; brothers Ray Romero Jr. and wife Tammy of New Iberia, Randall Romero of St. Martinville and Rene Romero and wife Angela Denlinger Romero, of Loreauville; six nephews and one niece as well as a host of friends.
The family would like to extend thanks to Crissy Wesley for the love and care given to their son and father for the past five years. Her love and care made his life much easier with the difficulties which he had.
Family and friend are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.