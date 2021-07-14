A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Robert Lee “Black” Rawlins, Jr., 84, who passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home in New Iberia.
Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the Officiant.Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A Rosary will be prayed at noon on Friday.
Robert Lee “Black” Rawlins, Jr. was born in Weeks Island on Nov. 20, 1936. An avid outdoorsman, his hobbies included growing fruit trees, shrimping, fishing, horses, cattle and camping, but what he cherished most was time spent with family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Rawlins is survived by his loving wife, Deanna Rawlins; three sons, Johnny Bonin (Patricia) of St. Martinville, Orien Bonin (Putts) of Youngsville and Otto Bonin (Christie) of Jeanerette; a daughter, Paulette Delahoussaye (Michael) of New Iberia; two sisters, Merline Verret (Fernand) of Patoutville and Irene Stevens of Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three daughters, Mona Dore, Sylvia Perez and Maria Romero; his parents, Robert Rawlins Sr and Lydia Verret Rawlins; three sisters, Lorraine Thibodeaux, Mildred Chavin and Hazel Guidry; and a brother, Whitney Rawlins.
Pallbearers will be Orien Bonin, Johnny Bonin, Otto Bonin, Michael Delahoussaye, Dwayne Armentor and Claude Hebert.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Heart of Hospice, especially Skylar and Elaine, for extraordinary care and compassion and to Carol Comeaux and Dwayne and Deb Armentor.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Heart of Hospice.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.