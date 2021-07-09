Robert was born on Feb. 15, 1962, in New Orleans and was a resident of New Iberia.
He passed away at his residence after a lengthy illness on July 5, 2021.
He was a 1981 graduate of Franklin Senior High and was a former employer of Norris International as a QC inspector.
He is survived by his children, sons John (Maddie) and Kyle and daughter Gabrielle (Nick); his parents Roy and Patrica Poe; sister Jean; and brother Dean (Sunnie); granddaughter Riley; grandson Maddex; nieces Elle, Brooklyn and Colleen; and nephews Daniel and Dean II.
Preceded in death are his maternal grandparents Floyd and Viola Boudreaux of Franklin and paternal grandparents Alva and Irene Poe of Decatur, Illinois.
Robert was cremated at Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory in Broussard.
We would like to thank his special friend Roxanne Derouen for her acts of kindness.