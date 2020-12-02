A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Robert Noel Morgan, 85, at 11 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. William Blanda will serve as celebrant and Deacon Roland Jeanlouis will serve as deacon of the mass. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Beau Pre Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by reflections from family and friends. Visiting hours will resume at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral mass.
Robert Morgan died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:50 a.m. at his residence surrounded by his wife and daughters. He courageously fought a long battle with colorectal cancer.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 30 years, Claudia Porter Morgan, of New Iberia; his three daughters, Felicia Noel Morgan and husband Darrin Trapani of Pensacola, Florida; Cynthia Morgan-D’Atrio and husband Vincent D’Atrio of Abita Springs; and Erica Morgan Dufrene; his four grandchildren, Grace Dufrene, Rose Dufrene, Andrew Dufrene and Leah Dufrene, all of Abita Springs; his brother-in law Courtland Porter and wife Margaret of New Iberia; his three nephews, Josh Porter wife Emily and daughter Lydia Marie, Garrett Porter and Jacob Porter.
He is now reunited with his mother, Josephine Molligan and his former wife, Ethelee Gagliano Morgan.
Serving as pallbearers are Josh Porter, Garrett Porter, Jacob Porter, Darrin Trapani, Vincent D’Atrio, Andrew Dufrene, Eddie Schiro and Walter Shepherd.
Bob, as he was affectionately known, was born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1934, and lived in New Orleans from the age 3 until 1989 when he moved to New Iberia. He attended school at Sacred Heart, St. Anthony’s Catholic School, Jesuit High School (Class of 1952) and earned a Bachelor of Music Education in 1957 and a Master of Administration and Supervision in 1960 both from Loyola. He served in the United States Army and in the Army Reserves reaching the rank of captain.
His prestigious career as a music educator spanned over fifty years as he built district, state, national and international award-winning instrumental, string, jazz and marching band programs at schools across New Orleans, including Abramson Senior High School and Holy Cross High School. He was a music professor at Loyola University and directed its summer band from 1969 to 1975.
After moving to New Iberia in 1989, Bob taught hundreds of high school, junior high and elementary students in schools across Iberia and St. Martin parishes including Cecilia High School and Belle Place Middle School until 1998.
Bob served as clinician and conductor for over twenty-two high school and junior high honor bands throughout southern Louisiana. He was active in the Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) as the District 6 Festival Chairman (1959-1973), Board of Directors (1966-1973), Director of District 6 (1966-1973), Judge in six LMEA districts (1969-2000) and was inducted into the LMEA Hall of Fame in 1998 for his life-long contribution to music education in the State of Louisiana.
Even after retirement and true to his passion for educating young people, he continued to teach private music lessons until 2017.
As an accomplished trombonist, upright bassist and euphonium player, Bob had an illustrious professional career playing for legends such as Duke Ellington, Al Hurt, Pete Fountain, Ronnie Cole, Lena Horne, Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong, Earth, Wind and Fire and many more. He played with the New Orleans Summer Pops Symphony for thirty-one years, the New Orleans Opera House Association for eight years, the renowned Blue Room in the Fairmont Hotel, the Lloyd Alexander Orchestra for seventeen years, Jubilation Orchestra for thirteen years, in addition to ballets, ice skating shows, Broadway shows, charity events and even as a recording studio musician. He participated in countless Mardi Gras parades whether riding in the Krewe of Rex with the Jubilation Orchestra or alongside his high school marching bands. He was a member of the Chorale Acadienne for eleven years and the Acadiana Symphony for seven years.
Bob, always one to nurture the best in musicians, channeled that strength into working with the Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL) establishing a live professional orchestra making quality musical theatre productions. He dedicated himself as the Orchestra Conductor for nine memorable Spring Musicals, Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, Little Shop of Horrors, South Pacific, Oklahoma, Man of La Mancha, Spamalot, Guys and Dolls and Chicago. Preserving his legacy to the community, he was honored with the OurPal Award in 2019 for his contribution to IPAL’s success.
He served as the conductor of the Iberia Community Band for seven years and was instrumental in bringing the Acadiana Symphony to New Iberia. In 2001, he was inducted into the Second Wind Hall of Fame for his cultural impact on New Iberia and was the recipient of the Bunk Johnson Memorial Award in 2004. He supported local band directors and enthusiastically volunteered for the Shadows-on-the-Teche summer history camp as a music teacher in 2016. Reflective of his commitment to the arts, he served on the Board of the Iberia Cultural Resources Association and was a past member of the Lafayette Photographic Society (1989-2006).
Bob was an active member of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church for 31 years, was devoted to weekly Eucharistic Adoration and served as an altar server as a member of the Men’s Altar Society. He also shared his faith as a presenter for the Engaged Couples Conference for many years with his wife, Claudia.
Aside from his vocation as a husband, father and grandfather, Bob was considered a Renaissance man, well-read with wide-ranging talents and interests. He was a world traveler, teacher, musician, master gardener, photographer, avid sports fan and amateur comedian, famously known for his ‘band director jokes.’ Bob was always eager for conversation and this friendly spirit meant making and meeting friends everywhere he went. His thirst for learning never ended and his passion for teaching extended beyond the classroom and stage enlightening all those who knew him. A giant in the music education world, he has touched the lives of thousands of students. He will be remembered as a gifted musician who dedicated his life to sharing his love of music with others.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 108 East St. Peter Street, New Iberia, LA 70560; Iberia Performing Arts League, 126 Iberia Street, New Iberia, LA 70560 or Iberia Cultural Resources Assoc, 312 Marie Street, New Iberia, LA 70563.
Many heartfelt thanks to caregiver Renee Dore, Dr. Mark Charbonnet and staff, Dr. James Falterman and staff, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, the Immunotherapy Institute of Tijuana, Mexico and Acadian Hospice.
