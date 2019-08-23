A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Robert Louis Thomas, 69, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Thomas, officiating.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 7:53 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at New Iberia Manor North.
September 13, 1949, God blessed us with Robert Louis Thomas, born to the late Jessie Thomas and Alice Benjamin Thomas in Lafayette. Robert transitioned from his earthly home on August 16, 2019, in the care of Iberia Manor North Nursing Home with extended care of Grace Hospice after experiencing a brief health challenge.
Robert loved his family and accepted Christ as his Savior. He was a member of Cottrell Chapel CME Church of New Iberia, where he once served as an Usher and is known for his inspirational prayers. Robert was also a hardworking man, having retired from Cargill Incorporated of Avery Island. Robert’s joy consisted of fellowshipping with family and friends in the comfort of his home, especially about his favorite football team, the Saints.
He was a 1970 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. Shortly after graduation, Robert was drafted into the United States Armed Forces on September 24, 1970, where he served his country whole-heartedly and proudly. During his service, he received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device prior to his honorable discharge. Robert pursued secondary education from Evangeline Area Tri-Parish Vocation of St. Martinville, where he received training in automotive and diesel work.
Robert met and married Deborah Thomas of Seattle and that loving union birthed their daughter, Shawnta Thomas Doucet. Robert had a very strong loving bond with both his daughter and three grandchildren.
Robert leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Shawnta Thomas Doucet (George) and her mother, Deborah Thomas; three grandchildren, Brice, Cobe and Daylan; Danyell Anthony whom Robert loved as a daughter and who graciously reciprocated God’s love to Robert; three brothers, Earl Thomas, Kenneth Thomas (Hedy) and Lloyd Thomas of New Iberia; two sisters, Jessie Lee Robertson (Gerald Sr.) and Mary Louise Clavelle of Jeanerette; two goddaughters, Anitra K. Thomas of Spring, Texas and Jada Antoine of Chesapeake, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Thomas and Alice Benjamin Thomas; one brother, Gilbert Joseph Thomas Sr.; and sister Jeanette Antoine Ledet.
Active Pallbearers are Ryan Antoine, Randall Antoine, Sid Barrilleaux, Frank Clavelle Jr., Brian Robertson and George Zenon.
Honorary Pallbearers are Donald Antoine, Herb Antoine, Murray Jackson, Gerald Robertson Jr., Earl Thomas, Kenneth Thomas and Lloyd Thomas.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.