Robert Leonard Russo

ST. MARTINVILLE — Funeral services were conducted for Robert “Bozo” Leonard Russo, 69, at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Brother Rob Burdeaux officiated the service. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Robert Russo, affectionately known to many as Bozo, was born on May 13, 1952, in St. Martinville where he lived out his years of life. He passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.
Bozo spent over 30 years in the oilfield giving him the opportunity to travel and see the world. Outside of work, his favorite past times were bird hunting, fishing, gardening and enjoying the great outdoors with his three sons. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children Barid Russo, Bevin Russo and wife Tyler, Beau Russo and Deidre LeBlanc; his grandchildren, Alexis Russo, Aubrey Russo, Andrew LeBlanc and Noah LeBlanc and wife Emily; one great-grandchild, Olivia LeBlanc; and two sisters, Judy R. Griffin and Lori R. Olivier and husband Rene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonardo “Ben” and Sarah Wallace Russo; and one grandson, Tyler LeBlanc.