Robert James Touchet
Robert James Touchet, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and dear friend, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at New Iberia Manor South, surrounded in love by his family. He was 74.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Robert’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Garrett Savoie, Pastor, will be the celebrant with Denise Melancon as organist and vocalist. Robert will be laid to rest privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, and from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Robert was born March 20, 1947, in New Iberia to the late Jules Touchet and the late Edmae Robicheaux Touchet and was the oldest of five children.
As a young man, he attended New Iberia Senior High and was active in sports. After his graduation in 1965, he left for New Orleans to enlist in the United Stated Armed Forces with his buddies for the Vietnam War, but was not able to serve for medical reasons and returned home to his beloved New Iberia.
Robert worked mainly in the oilfield, but in his early years he worked at Abdalla’s as a salesman. He often referred to himself as the “best dressed shoe salesman in the business” having a keen sense of style to help his customers look their very best. He would soon enter a career that would span decades in the oilfield industry. Most will remember Robert from his years with Blue Sky and Channel Specialties. At his retirement, he served in the capacity of warehouse manager because of his abilities with organization.
Outside of his work, Robert had several pastimes that brought joy and relaxation. As a woodworker, he crafted picture frames and handmade toys for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family remembered him making the alphabet blocks for them, instead of buying from a store. He was very proud to have made something they would cherish for a lifetime. Robert was also a history buff with special interest in the Civil War. He attended many Civil War reenactments in Pleasant Hill and enjoyed sitting with others talking about the events of that time. Another pastime that Robert enjoyed was researching his family through genealogy. He spent many long days and hours tracing the family tree back centuries so that future generations would know their past.
Above all, Robert absolutely loved his family. From the knit picking moments that everyone loved, to the times when it was just a laugh and jokes, he cherished every moment. Along with having unconditional love for them, he was a man that was always forthright and true to them. They always knew where they stood in his heart and life and he took every moment to remind them of his love for them. We will miss him dearly, but resolve to Robert now being at peace. Rest well for you have earned your heavenly reward. Until we meet again.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 19 years, Sharon Prudhomme Touchet; his children Jason Touchet (Lisa), Francine Touchet Stockstill, Tracie Touchet Pesquie (Donald “Don”), Timothy J. “T. J.” Klopfer and Patrick “Pat” Klopfer; 13 grandchildren whom he adored, Ashley Quebedeaux, Joel “Alex” Stockstill, Jordan Stockstill, Gabrielle “Gabi” Stockstill, Joshua Stockstill, Landon Stockstill, Cameron Touchet, Kaya Touchet, Ian Neuville, Ryley Shae Neuville, Leighton Pesquie, Donnie Pesquie, Kate Pesquie, Joel Klopfer, Jessi Lynn Klopfer, Jensyn Klopfer and Abel Sierra; his great-grandchildren Silas, Arabella, Aurora, Xander, Zoey and another precious great-grandchild expected in July; his sisters and brothers Evelyn Leleux, Terry Albarado (Rick), Richard Touchet (Trudy) and Glen Touchet (Leah); and his dearest friends Jessie and Kathy Landry.
Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son-in-law Joel “Joey” Stockstill; his great-grandson Isaiah James Williams; his brother-in-law Jeff Hudson; and his faithful dog Pippa.
Serving as pallbearers are Alex, Josh and Landon Stockstill, Cameron Touchet, Ian Neuville and Pat Klopfer.
Honorary pallbearers are Craig and Zachary Leleux, Travis Touchet and Simon Waguespack.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, PO Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036, The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or Masses may be offered in his name.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the family by visiting Robert’s memorial page at hyperlink http://www.evangelinenewiberia.com or www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.