A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Sir Knight Robert James Stevenson Sr., 59, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas H. Vu, celebrant, officiating.
By the request of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church, all attendees are required to wear masks, immediate family members of the same household are to sit together without the limit of social distancing and all other attendees must seat 4 persons per each pew and practice 6 feet social distancing.
He will await the resurrection at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a Rosary and ritual by the Prosper A. Bijou Grand Assembly.
A native of Port Arthur, Texas and resident of New Iberia, he transitioned to eternal rest at 7:12 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at The Carpenter House at St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
Robert was a member of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church where he served as a Minister of Hospitality, member of St. Jude Council No. 179 Knights of Peter Claver in which he served as Grand Knight for several years and a member of Prosper A. Bijou Grand Assembly No. 16, Fourth Degree Knights of Peter Claver. He enlisted in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge. His career in law enforcement began with the Baldwin Police Department, then he moved on to work with the New Iberia Police Department. Later, he was a Karate Teacher.
Robert leaves to cherish his memory with his mother, Victoria Smith Stevenson of Port Arthur, Texas; his wife, Janet Matthews Stevenson of New Iberia; three daughters, Shaquana Small of Dallas, Texas, Vicky Stevenson Bourgeois (Jean Paul) of Charenton and Jamequa Matthews of El Paso, Texas; five sons, Robert Jones (Rodneisha) of Baton Rouge, Carl Stevenson (Lakedra) of Charenton, Zachary Jones of New Iberia, Kron Stevenson of New Iberia, Robert Stevenson Jr. of El Paso, Texas and Jeremy Perro (Rachel) of Moses Lake, Washington; two brothers, Anthony Stevenson of Manassas, Virginia and Patrick Stevenson of Gonzales; three sisters, Mary Stevenson of Port Arthur, Texas, Rosa Davis of Port Arthur, Texas and Kenya Stevenson Bryant (Jeffrey) of Houston, Texas; uncle Edward “Chucky” Henry (Michelle); twenty five grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, who will miss his presence.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Stevenson; paternal grandparents, Arthur Hall and Gladys Hall; uncle Joseph Alexander; and his maternal grandmother Stella Comb.
Active Pallbearers will be members of Prosper A. Bijou Grand Assembly No.16 and members of St. Jude Council No. 179 Knights of Peter Claver.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Jones, Carl Stevenson, Zachary Jones, Kron Stevenson, Robert Stevenson Jr., Jeremy Perro, St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Ministers of Hospitality and members of the Major Leaque Bowling Team.
For the safety and well-being of all, visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and masks are required at Fletcher Funeral Home.
