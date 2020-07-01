Robert “Bobby” James Freeman, 81, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. Bobby was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was a WWII Veteran with the United States Army and Honor Guard with VFW Post 1982. He had a love for baseball and softball and enjoyed coaching both Little League and men’s softball teams. After his retirement from Morton Salt in Weeks Island, he spent much of his time volunteering as an usher and with the food pantry at Interfaith-Fellowship Church and Church on the Rock, among other organizations.
Bobby is survived by his devoted wife, Edna Marie Freeman of New Iberia; son Robert W. Freeman and wife Jackie; daughter Melissa F. Cuccio and husband Todd; son Darrin J. Freeman; sister Rose Freeman Ashy; seven grandchildren, Sherri Cuccio and fiancé Chris, Kelli Davidson and husband Chris, Todd E. Cuccio and wife Heather, Darrin J. Freeman and wife Britni, Scott Cuccio, Holly Jo Freeman and fiancé Logan and Brett Cuccio. He is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren who were the light of his life, Isaiah, Morgan, Sevren, Jolie, Zoey, Amelie, Dax, Reese, Luke, Kane and Carter.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lela Freeman; brothers Patrick and Walter Reed Freeman; sister Lorraine Freeman Broussard; and daughter-in-law Betty Jo Freeman.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory of Broussard has been entrusted with the final arrangements.