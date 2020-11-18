Robert J. Alario

Robert J. “Bob” Alario, a native son of Louisiana who resided in Harahan for over 35 years and a current resident of the Cliffs at Glassy in Landrum, South Carolina, died Monday morning after a battle with cancer at the age of 82. Robert was born and raised in Golden Meadow and was a proud Cajun.
He was preceded in death by his parents Juan Victor (J.V.) Alario and Victoria “Toya” Alario; sisters Gladys “Bea” Theriot (Nolty), Hilda “Dod” Turnage (Euell) and Rosemary “Rose” Blackwell; and brother Jefferson “Jeff” Alario (Alice).
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Carol Whitman Alario of Lafayette, with whom he renewed vows in January; children Mitzi Alario and Robert C. Alario; granddaughter Megan Loc Koan; three great-grandchildren, Korra, Alex and Lilith; and brother James “Jim” Alario (Thelma); along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Robert attended Golden Meadow High School, received a Political Science Degree from University of Southwestern Louisiana, attended Louisiana State University Law School for three years before leaving to complete a master’s in Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington DC. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians and a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He attended annual retreats to MANRESA with his closest friend for over 45 years where he composed thoughtful reflections to share his experience with his many friends and colleagues.
He was an overseas manager for Texaco Oil, taking his family to live in Puerto Rico, Africa and Haiti, before returning to the United States. He worked for the US House of Un-American Activities to serve his country. Upon his return to the US he was Vice President of Nolty J. Theriot, Inc. (a US-LA Marine Towing Contractor), transitioning the company into an international operation before leaving to start his own marine consultancy firm, Alario & Associates, LLC from 1975-2020. During this period, he also served as a Director of the Offshore Marine Service Association (OMSA) and later served as President from 1988-2008, tirelessly advocating for U.S. offshore vessel operators. He was a longstanding member of the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) and acted as a consultant to PHI (Petroleum Helicopters) from 2008 to 2017. He was honored by U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana with a flag flown over the United States Capitol in honor of his great contributions to the State of Louisiana, the American Maritime Industry and our nation.
Robert was known for his colorful storytelling, Cajun jokes and beautiful penmanship. He was generous and loyal to a fault, always trying to help others where he could. He was fluent in French, “Cajun French” and Spanish. He slept, as needed, spending more time “living.” He was a workaholic, a patriot and loved travel and movies for enjoyment. He loved God (two pilgrimages to Medjugorje), his family and country. Being a Cajun boy and living in low lying, hot damp climates most of his life, he decided to “get out of the hurricane business” after Hurricane Katrina ravaged his home state and retired to the cooler, beautiful mountains of South Carolina where he had his daily cup of coffee on the porch, viewing the mountains and change of seasons.
Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 180 Laurel Avenue, Tryon, North Carolina 28782.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either of these suggested charity organizations, St. Joseph College Seminary, 22 Arctus Avenue, Mt. Holly, NC 28120, www.stjcs.org or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, call, 718-987-1931, where they will make note of the donation in his name for record. Proceeds are directed to be shared by Gold Star and First Responder families.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.