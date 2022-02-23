Robert Hugh Hoover

JEANERETTE — Graveside services will be held for Mr. Robert Hugh Hoover, 83, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at St. John Cemetery in Jeanerette, with Father Alexander Albert officiating.

A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Hoover passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Iberia Manor South.

Robert proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He enjoyed music and family gatherings.

He is survived by two sisters, Ida H. Young of Jeanerette and Rosemary H. Spence of New Iberia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl Stanley Hoover and Irene Hughes Hoover; brothers Louis Hoover, Roland Hoover and Michael Hoover; sister Barbara H. Sonnier; and great-nephew Bentley Smith.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Timothy Sonnier, Rodney Sonnier, Jason Sonnier and Ross Durocher.

The family would like to thank Iberia Manor South and Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Hoover’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 337-276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.

