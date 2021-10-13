Robert Gale Norris

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Robert “Bobby” Gale Norris, 71, at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Iberia. Fr. Paul Bienvenu will be the celebrant for the service. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from noon until 9 p.m. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Scripture readers are Anna-Claire Norris and Rhyan Norris. Gift bearers are Braylee Bourque, Micah Norris and Ryder Norris.
Born in New Iberia on July 25,1950, Bobby passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Bobby worked alongside his father, Otto Norris, at the family owned Gulf gas station until he graduated from New Iberia Senior High. As a junior in high school, he met the love of his life, Susan Aucoin Norris. He continued his education at USL and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Accounting. He worked at Iberia Savings and Loan, Gonzales Savings and Loan and Teche Federal Savings and Loan. While working 31 years as an accountant with Iberia Parish School Board, he went back to school, earned his MBA and retired as the Business Director in 2019.
Bobby was a man of integrity who gave you his word and meant it. He cherished his family and always provided the best life possible for his kids and grandchildren.
Bobby loved baseball and coached all of his children. He continued to enjoy the love of the game watching his grandchildren play and wasn’t shy to let the umpires know if they made a bad call. He owned Teche Pools which became a family affair of putting pools in or changing liners during the summertime. As an Eagle Scout, he enjoyed taking his family camping, riding motorcycles and spending time with his loveable dog Honey. His greatest joy was helping his family and being with his best friend, wife Susan.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Aucoin Norris; his four children, Robert Leo Norris and wife Shellie, Michael Jason Norris and wife Vicki, Anthony Luke Norris and June Norris Bourque; seven grandchildren, Austin Keby Norris, Alex Jude Norris, Anna-Claire Marie Norris, Rhyan Elizabeth Norris, Micah Elizabeth Norris, Braylee June Bourque and Ryder Michael Norris; his siblings Patrick “Pat” Norris and wife Lisa, Nacy N. Bonin and husband Hayward “Moose” and Mary Carol N. Young and husband Kent; his in-laws Stan Aucoin and wife Lisa and Linda Aucoin; and lifelong friend Joann Cangemi.
He was preceded in death by his father, Otto Norris (deceased 1-30-2013); his mother, Anna Dugas Norris (deceased 4-7-2021); and brother-in-law Cliff Aucoin.
Pallbearers will include Robby Norris, Michael Norris, Anthony Norris, Austin Norris, Alex Norris, Brad Norris, Jonathan Norris and Brian Norris.
Honorary pallbearer is Steve Trahan.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Bobby’s memorial at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
