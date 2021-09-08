A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at 9 a.m. for LTC (Ret.) Robert L. Freshley Sr. (1930-2021) U.S. Army. The family asks that all attendees honor posted guidance for attendance.
Our father left this world early Sunday to live eternally in Heaven with his Holy Savior and our Mama, his “Christmas Morning” of 65 years. They are together again, winning all their bridge games, “telling lies” with their family members and friends and lovingly holding us close. They are together again, where their beloved LSU always wins (especially against Alabama), there’s a never-ending pick-up game where each team has a true big man, and everyone plays defense.
Poppa met Mama at LSU in 1950, when he was recruited to come play basketball from his home state of Indiana. He agreed to make the trip, not even knowing at the time the state in which Baton Rouge was located. He met Mama shortly thereafter and was fond of saying that because of the combination of her beautiful Cajun brown eyes and red beans and rice, he knew he was here to stay. Poppa was a member of the LSU 1953 Final Four team and enjoyed his college ROTC experience so much that he chose the U.S. Army as his career.
During his 22 years of active duty, he and Mama raised six kids literally all over the world, taking us everywhere but Vietnam. He commanded a Battalion at Fort Polk in 1969, preparing new soldiers for their deployments to Vietnam. He wrote a letter to the parents of every soldier, reassuring them that their soldier was ready for service. A constituent brought this letter to the attention of Rep. Speedy Long who, during open session, praised Pop’s dedication to the preparation and well-being of his men. Rep. Long’s remarks and a copy of the letter were entered into the U. S. Congressional Record on Feb. 4, 1970. Pop also returned to LSU and taught ROTC for three years while a Captain. His military career took the family to Embassy assignments in Tripoli, Libya, Bangkok and Thailand. His commendations, medals and awards are too numerous to list, but in 2018 he was inducted into the Hall of Honors of the Ole War Skule at LSU, one of his proudest moments. Our last family outing was to visit the newly opened Brookshire LSU Military Museum in the Campanelli building on campus. His interview will play on a perpetual loop as part of that exhibit.
Poppa retired from active duty in 1977 at Fort Polk, mainly so Mama could be close to her hometown, and began the next phase of his life of service to our armed forces. He began the JROTC program at Leesville High School and served as Senior Army Instructor for 17 years, while Mama taught French and English. During that time, he sent 47 cadets to military Academies and was responsible for having another 168 students receive college ROTC scholarships. It’s been said that “A teacher teaches all professions,” and he personified that. His students went on to become honorable service men and women, professional athletes, teachers, attorneys, business leaders and a White House staffer. After “retiring for good” from teaching, he and Mama moved back to her hometown of Jeanerette. They may have been retired but Pop spent the next 20 years serving as the local Commander of the VFW Post and assisting veterans in the area in obtaining services for themselves or their widows.
Poppa was the son of Raymond Freshley and Nora Jeffries Freshley of Rockport, Indiana. His two brothers, Forrest (Jack) Freshley and Harold Glenn Freshley, and his wife of 65 years, Mary Fay Lapeyrouse Freshley, all preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory and continue his legacy of service, loyalty, and strength his six children “the Troops:” Elizabeth Freshley Childers (Douglas), Katherine Freshley (Thomas), Robert Louis Freshley Jr., Mark Freshley (Susan), Virginia Freshley (Buddy) and John Freshley; and eight grandchildren, William Childers (Angela), Margaret Freshley, Mary Callie Freshley, Stephen Freshley, Christopher Freshley, Michelle Freshley, Johnathon Ballard and Joseph Ballard.
To paraphrase World War II General George S. Patton, “It is foolish to mourn soldiers who have died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”
Rest easy, brave Soldier. We have the watch.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations for Bob, in his honor, for masses at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. 337-276-5151 is in charge of arrangements
