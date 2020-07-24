A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Robert “Bruce” Freese, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, located at 1303 St. Jude Avenue, with Fr. Mark Derise as celebrant. Serving as Lectors will be Michelle McCoy Taylor and Lacie Robichaux Cenac. Serving as gift bearers will be Marielle Robichaux and Abigail Walton Todd.
Entombment will follow the service at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family requested that visitation be held at David Funeral Home, located at 1101 Trotter Street, beginning at 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Robert “Bruce” Freese was born on August 8, 1938, in Jefferson, Texas, to William K. and Ruby Partain Freese. He was a lifelong resident of New Iberia.
Robert passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence in New Iberia.
Bruce was a partner both in dance and in life with his wife, Gail. Even though he had not danced in recent years, he was an integral part of the success of Gail Freese School of Dance; always helping behind the scenes.
He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Engineering and Water Quality Division for 40 years. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the rivers and land with all. He was involved with the local jail ministry for 10 years and received an award from the Bishop for his outstanding service to church and community.
One of his favorite activities was spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed family vacations with his children traveling across the United States. In later years, he enjoyed cruises with his loving wife. Many memories are cherished from these adventures. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren by stopping at McDonald’s for an after-school treat after picking them up in the school car line. His loving and caring spirit will be missed by many.
Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gail Delcambre Freese; four daughters, Tammy Freese McCoy and her husband, Luke, of Lafayette, Ellen Freese Walton and her husband, William “Bill” MD, of San Antonio, Texas, Gaye Freese Robichaux and her husband, Weylin, of New Iberia and Stephanie Lamperez and her husband, Alfred, of New Iberia; sister Judith Ann Freese Harrel of Marshall, Texas; brother-in-law John Delcambre and his wife, Betty, of New Iberia; sister-in-law Kay D. Harry and her husband, Walter, of New Iberia; grandchildren Barrett Bonin II and his wife, Kham, Brandon Bonin, Michelle McCoy Taylor MD and her husband, Nick, Mark McCoy, Douglas Walton MD and his wife, Sallie, Tyler Walton, Abigail Walton Todd and her husband, Michael, Lacie Robichaux Cenac and her husband, Robert, Beau Robichaux, Marielle Robichaux, Alexandra Badeaux and Nicholas Badeaux; six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William K. and Ruby Partain Freese; daughter Angela Ann Freese; and a brother, Jerry Freese.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Barrett Bonin II, Brandon Bonin, Mark McCoy, Beau Robichaux, Douglas Walton, Tyler Walton, Luke McCoy, Weylin Robichaux, William “Bill” Walton MD, Nick Taylor, Robert Cenac, Walter Harry and Michael Todd.
In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.