A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Robert Dekeyzer, 91, who passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A longtime area resident, Mr. DeKeyzer was born on January 19, 1930, in Boyce to the late Cornelius and Celina DeKeyzer. He was the founder and operator of hoh-PAK Laboratory Inc. and hoh-PAK Ltd. Mr. DeKeyzer proudly served our country in the National Guard, and was a member of the Sugar Cane League and was an alumni of Northwestern University, where he served on the Dean’s Advisory Board.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy “Dot” Olivier DeKeyzer of New Iberia; son Gregory Robert Olivier DeKeyzer (Janice) of New Iberia; daughter Brenda DeKeyzer Lowry (David) of New Iberia; and four grandchildren Ian Michael Lowry, Roane Gregory Olivier DeKeyzer, Julia Louise Lowry and Marie Claire Olivier DeKeyzer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Charles Joseph DeKeyzer, William Blanchard DeKeyzer, Mary DeKeyzer Berray, Frederick Lee DeKeyzer, Jacqueline Patricia DeKeyzer O’Neill and his twin brother Thomas Bruce DeKeyzer.