Memorial services will be held for Robert “Bobby” Collins Conrad, age 58, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at New Iberia City Park, Devil’s Pond Pavilion from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Bobby passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
He is survived by his father, Joseph Conrad of New Iberia; three brothers, Anthony Conrad of Stafford, Texas, David Conrad and John Conrad both of New Iberia; two sisters, Ruby Pourciau of Houston, Texas and Kay Simpson of Pinehurst, Texas; and his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Karen Nelson Conrad; maternal grandparents, Birger and Ruby Nelson; and his paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Ann Conrad.
