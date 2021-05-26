Rob Sellers

Rob “Rob-o” Sellers, a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was 52.
A celebration of life gathering will be celebrated from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia.
Rob-o was an easy-going and fun loving man who enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed fishing, racing dirt bikes and drinking beer — but not nearly as much as he loved his Jeep Wrangler. His beloved ride, a cobalt blue Jeep that he called “Topless,” opened his world to a life of adventure and friends that would become like family to him. He was a part of “All Jacked Up Jeeps” and loved riding around town with them and his loved ones.
Above all, Rob-o was a family man and his most proud achievement in life was marrying his wife Melinda “Mindy” Mikelson Sellers, who supported him in all he did, and lovingly supported him during their last days together.
He was a loving father to his beloved son and stepchildren and of the many names that Rob-o went by, “Paw-Paw” was his favorite. He adored his grandchild as if they were the light of his life.
Rob-o was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with those you love. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Melinda “Mindy” Mikelson Sellers; much beloved son Peyton James Sellers; cherished stepchildren Robert Dale Kirby, Michael Warren Kirby (Stefanie), Cora Kirby Hebert (Hunter) and Kaylyn Elizabeth Kirby (John Walker); adored grandchildren Charlotte Kirby, Madeleine Kirby, Gigi Hebert and Rocco Hebert; mother, Tessie Bush; brother Brandon Sellers (Bonnie); sister Shannon Sellers Leleux (Rick); and nephews Dawson Seller, Mason Sellers and Aiden Leleux
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dickie” Sellers; aunt Bobbie Krabe; paternal grandparents, Robert James Sellers and Mabel Barras Sellers; and maternal grandparents, Theresa Hernandez Riggs.
Rob-o was not fond of the color black and the sad times it often represents. At both the family and Rob-o’s own request, please wear something colorful (like his favorite color cobalt blue!) to the services.
The family would like to extend heartfelt and special thanks to Heart of Hospice and Kim Thibodeaux for all of their love, kindness and support.