Rita Sparrow Landry

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Rita Faye Sparrow Landry, the former Rita Faye Sparrow, at 1 p.m. on Friday June 25, 2021, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan, O.Praem as celebrant. She will await her resurrection at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery.
A gathering for family friends will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m.
A native resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 7:58 a.m on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
She was a 1964 graduate of Holy Rosary Institute and pursued a career in education. In addition, she taught religion and prepared students for the sacrament of First Holy Communion.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband of 53 years, Richard “Snake” Landry, of New Iberia; four daughters, Cherie Landry Triplett (Robert) of Lafayette, Robin Landry Polk (Terrance) of Harvey, Christi Landry of Houston, Texas, and Cara Landry Smith (Roland) of Houston, Texas; three sons, Richard Joel Landry, Craig Landry (Vanessa) and Ryan Landry (Christine) all of New Iberia; two sisters, Maedell Robinson and Verna Jones, both of New Orleans; one brother, Roland J. Sparrow of Opelousas; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Sparrow and Eva Malveaux Sparrow; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lennis Landry and Agnes Chatman Landry; a sister, Dorothy Sparrow; three brothers, Jerome Sparrow, Michael Sparrow and Allen Joseph Sparrow; and a brother-in-law she loved as a brother, Henry Jones.
Active pallbearers will be Darrian Landry, Roland Smith, Eddie Chretien Jr., Terrance Polk, Robert Triplett and Ronald Bell Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Landry, Richard Joel Landry, Craig Landry, Roland Sparrow, Bernell Nora and Craig Blair Sr.
Arrangements have been made at Fletcher Funeral Home.