Rita Posey Clark

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Rita “Tita” Posey Clark, 98, who passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Maison Teche Nursing Center in Jeanerette. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
Entombment will be at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from noon until 2 p.m.
A resident of New Iberia for the past 29 years, Mrs. Clark was born on September 10, 1921, in Covington, to the late John and Mathilde Roy Posey and was a former resident of New Orleans. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, birdwatching and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Becky Allain and husband Paul of New Iberia, Michael Clark and wife Kerrie of Metairie and James W. Clark of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister Yvonne Schlumbrect of Santa Cruz, California; grandchildren Jamie Clark Gulotta and spouse Jeff, Jessica Piper and spouse Harold, Justin Clark and girlfriend Kelsey Graham, Johnathan Clark, Trevor Clark, Tyler Clark, Dawn Nunez and spouse David, Jason Allain and spouse Kendra Scheuerlein, David Allain and spouse Chandler and Carolyn Allain and fiancé Miles St. Upery; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and special friend/caregiver, Patricia Guillory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Clark; daughter Alyson Bonfanti; granddaughters Annette Liedel and Katy Clark; brothers Roy Posey, Carroll Posey, Clyde Posey and Albert Posey; and a sister, Inez Hoover.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Maison Teche Nursing Center, to Dr. Timothy Allain Viator and Dr. Paul H. Gulotta Jr. for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, or to the charity of choice.
