Funeral services are pending for Rita Mae George, 71, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.