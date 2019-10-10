Rita LeBlanc Thibeaux

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Preston Joseph Thibeaux Sr., the former Rita Mae LeBlanc, age 87, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Harrington officiating.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday until 9:30 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Thibeaux passed away at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Consolata Nursing Home.
Rita Mae was a sweet and humble friend who never complained about anything. She found peace as an artist and in her spare time she enjoyed watching game shows and jigsaw puzzles. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, mostly because of the joy of the season and it being centered around her family. She leaves a legacy of love that will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Thibeaux D’Avy and husband Chris of Coteau; three sons, Michael J. Thibeaux and wife Julie, Preston J. Thibeaux Jr. and Bryan Thibeaux and wife Pamela, all of New Iberia; fifteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; three sisters, Juanita Daigrepont of Ball, Ella Marie Hollingsworth of Metairie and Rena Holloway of Kingston, Tennessee; and one brother, Nolan LeBlanc of Harahan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Joseph Thibeaux Sr.; one daughter, D’Ann Rae Shampine; her parents, Randolph LeBlanc Sr. and Elvidge Trahan LeBlanc, two sisters, Vera Blanchard and Mary Anne Childress; and three brothers, Randolph LeBlanc Jr., Raymond LeBlanc and Jimmy LeBlanc.
Her grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff of Consolata Nursing Home for all of the care and compassion shown to their mother over the last seven years.
