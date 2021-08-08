Rita Lanie

Sister Rita Katherine Lanie, FMOL, entered this life on Nov. 20, 1942, in New Iberia and entered eternal life on Aug. 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 for 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy, 445 Marquette, in Baton Rouge. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
She joined the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, North American Region on Aug. 11, 1990, and made it her perpetual profession on Feb. 12, 1994.
Sister Rita was the youngest of seven children and graduated from Academy of the Sacred Heart at Grand Coteau. She was the “Cajun” of the family since she was the only child born in Louisiana. After graduation, her employment included clerical work in New Iberia. She was always very much involved in activities in her parish church. This involvement permitted her to consider the call to religious life, a call that lay dormant for several years. With guidance and encouragement from her parish priest, she grew an interest in the call to serve others. After the death of her parents, she decided to join the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, North American Region, undergoing her formation in Baton Rouge. She worked in the business office of Our Lady of the Lake, RMC in Baton Rouge. In more recent years, she worked in the business office at Our Lady of Lourdes, RMC in Lafayette. Sister Rita always said that one of her most important functions was being present to the people and hearing their stories.
Sister Rita was passionate about all things beautiful, especially the color yellow. She expressed herself through flower arranging, creating her stained-glass artwork, and her love for butterflies. Sister Rita is survived by her Franciscan family; her sister Teresa Mae Lanie Hebert; and was preceded in death by her parents,Wilfred Cyril Lanie and Marie Louise Abadie Lanie and her siblings Alfred J. “Bud” Lanie, Charles M. Lanie, Wilfred C. Lanie Jr., Virgil “Pete” Lanie and Erma Lanie Cook; Sister Rita has 22 nieces and nephews; 42 great nieces and nephews and 41 great-great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Patrick Hebert, Andrew Lanie, Bill Lahasky, Julia Lanie, Jean Huckaby, Michael Hebert and Michael Daigle.
She will be remembered for the many gifts she brought to the ministry, her faith in God, her Franciscan vocation, for the delicious, legendary fudge that she made for so many and her love for plants. The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady and Sister Rita’s family members extend their sincerest appreciation to all those who loved, cared for and supported her including Jill, Janell, Linda, Patty, Breanna and Gremeka.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, 8300 Constantin Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.