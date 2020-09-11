BROUSSARD — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Rita L. Lewis, 69, the former Rita Mae Lee, at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Lambert A. Lein, SVD, officiating.
Entombment will follow at Saint Michael Cemetery Mausoleum in Saint Martinville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the church 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 9:30 a.m.
All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery in adherence to the CDC/local regulations.
A resident of Cade, she passed at 8:13 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her residence.
Rita remained an active member of Saint Anthony Mission Chapel in Cade and was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Court No. 54, Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary. She was a Master Chef for more than 40 years having her catering business, Mae’s Fine Foods. She was formerly employed by the Saint Marin Parish School Board and Consolata Nursing Home.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Kechia Lee, Meltaine Lewis and Lillian Lewis, all of Saint Martinville; three brothers, Lemel Lee Jr. (Linda), Henry Paul Lee (Franreka) and Joseph Lee, all of Cade; two sisters, Karen Bias (Conrad) of New Orleans and Theresa Lee Cormier (Edward) of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Remayah Ledet, Redaya Ledet and Konnor Wiltz all of Saint Martinville; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Alfred Lewis; her parents, Lemel Lee Sr. and Florence Jones Lee; and one grandson, Karsyn Lewis.
Active pallbearers will be Andrea Phearse, Tharon Lewis, Wayne Allen, Lemel Lee IV, Lemel Lee III and Horace Batiste.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lemel Lee Jr., Henry Paul Lee, Joseph Lee, Conrad Bias, Edward Cormier, Gregory Lastrapes, Willie Batiste, Michael John and Ronnie Simon.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609
West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.