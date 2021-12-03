Rita Holmes

JEANERETTE — A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Rita Marie Holmes, 81, the former Rita Marie Moore, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church in Jeanerette, with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. She will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
The family request that the visitation be observed from noon until the time of the service at the church on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Masks required at the church and cemetery for all attendees.
A resident of Jeanerette, she transitioned at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her residence.
“Toots,” as she was known, was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Jeanerette. She was a 1959 graduate of Francis Marion Boley High School. She furthered her education and became an educator for the St. Mary Parish School System for 33 years. Rita was a former Iberia Parish School Board member who served District 2 for 30 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Ferlenzo Holmes (Jennifer) of Breaux Bridge, Warren Holmes (Kim) of New Iberia and Eric Holmes (Hope) of Lake Charles; four brothers, Wesley Moore (Charlene) of Jeanerette, McKinley Moore (Nancy) of Richmond, Virginia, Joseph Moore of Los Angeles, California and Edward Moore (Paulette) of Houston, Texas; three sisters, Georgiana M. Taylor of Houston, Texas, Gladys M. Pecantte of New Iberia and Cecile M. Smith of Jeanerette; eight grandchildren, Amber, Kavahra, Ariel, Xavier, Brandon, Isaiah, Easton and Kyng; one great-grandchild, Siennah; godchild Clifford Derbigney; and a host of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ozema Moore Sr. and Ida Green Moore; three brothers, Ozema Moore Jr., Michael Moore and Sunny Moore; and one sister, Lucy M. Hill.
Active pallbearers are Giovanni Alexander, Kavahra Holmes, Darrell Alexander, Brandon Druilhet, Reginald Rideaux and Dwayne Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers are Warren Holmes, Morman Alexander, Eric Holmes, Ferlenzo Holmes, Eric Hoskins, Jennifer Holmes, Kim Holmes, Hope Holmes, Laura Barlow, Maureen Smith, Lisa Miller, Darlene Hill, Wendy Alexander and Shelly Taylor.