Rita Dupre Randazzo

NEW IBERIA– A private family gathering will be conducted for Rita D. Randazzo, 84, at a later date. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre’ Cemetery.
A native of Houma and resident of New Iberia, Rita D. Randazzo passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:50 p.m. at her residence.
She loved spending time watching hummingbirds, growing her hibiscus, and other beautiful flowers in her garden. In her quiet time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and, on her night out she enjoyed a great bowling game with her league.
In her younger days during the hunting season, she enjoyed hunting ducks and fishing for sac-a-lait. On occasion, Rita liked spending time with her favorite slot machine “Voodoo” and a few other machines.
Rita is survived by her children, Keith Paul Randazzo (Peggy) of New Iberia, Kerry James Randazzo of Houston, Texas, Vic Arthur Randazzo of New Iberia, Karla Katherine Randazzo of Broussard, Kandy Lee Ann Broussard (Mark) of Milton; siblings, Harold Dupre (Yvonne), Louise Leathers, and Ruby Bodin; 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Randazzo; her parents, Arthur J. and Edna Mary Pitre Dupre; brothers, Norris Dupre, Jasper Dupre, and Arthur Thad Dupre.
The family would like to thank Peggy and Keith for their love and devotion to the care of Rita, and also Rita’s best friend Louise Fore.