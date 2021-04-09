Rita Boutte Raymond

JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Rita B. Raymond, 88, the former Rita Boutte, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Rev. Francis Damoah will officiate as the celebrant. She will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, she passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at her residence.
Rita was a devout Catholic who was faithful to God and to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church as a member. She was a member of the Altar Society, a longtime member of the Legion of Mary Auxiliary and she attended the weekly adoration for 20 plus years. In 2016, Rita was the recipient of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. award.
She leaves to cherish her fond memory, four daughters, Selina Raymond (Joseph), Alice Raymond (Jason), Rose Raymond Nico (Clifford) and Lorita Raymond Sparrow (Keith Sr.), all of Jeanerette; three sons, Paul Raymond (Felicia), Louis Raymond and Edward Raymond (Monza), all of Jeanerette; a special niece, Truly Marks of Woodbridge, Virginia; 34 grandchildren; 89 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Raymond; son Joseph Leroy Raymond Sr.; parents, Isadore Boutte and Francis Lucille Boutte; great-granddaughter Ja’Hari Raymond; sister Theresa Dejean; brother George Boutte Sr.; sister-in-law Birdie Mae Boutte; nephews Donald Ray Boutte, Peter George Boutte and Jason Terrell Boutte; stepson Robert Raymond; stepdaughter Norma Hurst; and step-grandson Elton Boutte Jr.
Active pallbearers are Brandon Gage, Joseph Prejean, Dimitri Raymond, Edward Raymond Jr., Jonathan Raymond and Joseph Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers are Clarence Boutte, John Paul Williams, Tony Gage, Keith Joseph, Ty’Rese Jones and D’Angelo Raymond Raymond.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
