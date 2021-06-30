RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Marion Dionne, the former Rita Boutte, 84, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church. Following services, Mrs. Dionne will be laid to rest with her husband at St. Marcellus Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dionne was born Sept. 14, 1936, to the late Laurent and Oceta Bourque Boutte in St. Martin Parish. She passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her residence in Lafayette.
Rita was a proud homemaker who prepared many wonderful meals of stuffed bell peppers, smothered chicken and a family favorite of spaghetti and meatballs.
She was a phenomenal seamstress who crafted numerous wedding gowns and Mardi Gras and carnival ball gowns.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Tena Tate and husband Hugh of Slidell, Craig Dionne and wife Camille of San Antonio, Texas, Ray Paul Dionne, and Wanda McLane and husband Todd of Orange, Texas; 13 grandchildren, Ben Tate, Emily Welch, Jesse Tate, David Dionne, Elaina Dionne, Evan Dionne, Heidi Roach, Lindsey Crosby, Anna Vanhoose, Andre’ McCleary, Robert Dionne, Ryan McLane and Natalie McNeil; 17 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lillian B. Boudreaux of New Iberia.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Dionne; one great-grandchild, Angelina Dionne; two sisters, Laurence B. Sieber and Gurlie B. Broussard; and five brothers, Clovis Boutte, Ossay Boutte, Samuel Boutte, Abdon “Dan” Boutte and C.P. Boutte.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Hugh Tate, Ben Tate, Dave Welch, Todd McLane, Ryan McLane and Aaron McNeil.
To view the on-line obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangeline funeral home.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.