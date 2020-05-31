Rita Bergeaux Wade

A private graveside funeral service for Rita B. Wade will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Holy Family Mausoleum with Deacon Wade Broussard officiating the service.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Rita B. Wade, age, 90, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 9:15 p.m.
Rita enjoyed reading, spending time with her friends and family. She had a special love for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rita is survived by her children Christine Faulk (Phil) of New Iberia, Sue Greig (Errol) of St. Martinville, Angela Wade (Beverly Thornton) of New Iberia, Jerry Wade of Lafayette, Joey Wade (Cherilyn) of Minnesota, Jenny Escuriex (David) of New Iberia and Melanie Courville of Lafayette; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Serving as Pallbearers will be family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Wade; daughters Annie Tink, Jamie Wade and Joy Lopez; and her grandson Brannon Patout.
The family of Rita Wade would like to express a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers of Grace Hospice for all their kindness and support.
