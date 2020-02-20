Graveside services will be conducted for Ricky Jude Gonsuron, age 60, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery. Fr. Keith Landry, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will officiate.
In keeping with Mr. Gonsuron’s wishes, he will be cremated and only graveside services will be performed.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Gonsuron passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on February 27, 1959, to Ruby Breaux Gonsuron and the late Joseph Octave Gonsuron, Ricky was one of four children. He was a kind and caring man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. Ricky was an avid fisherman and loved spending time in his back yard pond. It was stocked with catfish, bass, bream and most recently crabs. He would often take his small boat “Miss Trish” out on the pond and spend the day fishing with one of his nieces, nephews or grandchildren. Ricky was a hard worker and liked to keep busy. He worked for Dynamic Industries as a yard superintendent for many years. When Ricky wasn’t on the job or fishing, he enjoyed tending to his yard and house and spending time with family and friends. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Ricky will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Patricia “Trish” Bernard Gonsuron; son Ricky Jude Gonsuron II (Lindsay) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; daughter Tyra Gonsuron Short (Jason) of New Iberia; step-daughters Elizabeth Menard (Mike) of New Iberia, Celeste Peltier (André) of Breaux Bridge and Kim Walker (Adrian) of Youngsville; mother Ruby Breaux Gonsuron; brothers David Gonsuron (Debbie) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Glenn Gonsuron (Lynae) of Hesperia, California; sister Mary Kay Boudreaux (Tim) of New Iberia; grandchildren Caitlyn Mauney, Bailey Delahoussaye and Elizabeth Gonsuron; and step-grandchildren Cecilia, Ashley, Katherine, Megan, Bridgette and Ayden.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Octave Gonsuron; half-brother Allen Gonsuron; step-grandchildren Christian Peltier and Nicolas Peltier; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Anna Gonsuron; and maternal grandparents, Adam and Clara Breaux.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana especially to Ricky’s nurse Seth,for their caring and support
