Ricky Delahoussaye

Funeral services will be conducted for Ricky D. Delahoussaye, 58, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan, O.Praem., Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. Tributes from family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Ricky was a lifelong member of the St. Edward Catholic Church. A 1981 graduate of Catholic High School in New Iberia, Ricky excelled in football, basketball and track. Ricky was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Inc. — St. Edward Council No. 63.
For more than 30 years, Ricky worked in the oil industry, which led to lasting friendships along the way. He was presently employed by Cardinal Coil Tubing Oil & Natural Gas Company.
Ricky had many passions: family, sports and cuisine. His children and granddaughter were his pride and joy. He was also a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles football fan and supported many athletes at local games in the community. Ricky’s appetite for food and sweets are unmatched and all those who knew him loved him for that.
Through his journey in life, Ricky had many ups and downs. As time heals all wounds, the victory is won. God gave Ricky a new lease in life with The Providence Group of Narcotics Anonymous, where he proudly received Sobriety Chips for 15 years. He became a mentor to several men and women in the surrounding areas impacting lives through prayer, advice, support, guidance and laughter. Ricky played a major role in the revitalization of the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative. He was a devoted volunteer who helped the elderly neighbors and was instrumental in planting a memorial tree for a dear friend. He will forever be missed by the Lil’ Brooklyn Community. Ricky was a jokester to his family and friends. He treated everyone with kindness and genuine love. His witty personality will be truly missed.
Ricky leaves to cherish his precious memories his daughters Jada Renee Delahoussaye and Allyssa Segura, both of New Iberia; one son, Trevonn Rochelle of Lafayette; siblings Beatrice Livingston (Wilson), Dorothy Antoine, JoeAnne Delahoussaye, Diedra Chambers (Wendell) and Charmaine Delahoussaye all of New Iberia; “the twinkle of his eyes” (PAW-PAW) Ariane Allen of New Iberia; sister-in-law Cynthia Delahoussaye; God-daughter Cherise Delahoussaye, both of New Iberia; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he will be united in heaven with three brothers, Gilbert John Delahoussaye Jr., Terry Lynn Delahoussaye Sr. and Woodrow “BooRay” Delahoussaye and his great nephew Kenny Delahoussaye.
Serving as active pallbearers are Brian Livingston, Rashad Delahoussaye, Terry Delahoussaye Jr., Juan Delahoussaye, Ryan Delahoussaye, Tyler Delahoussaye, Christopher Delahoussaye Jr. and Jeremy Carnes.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.