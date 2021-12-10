Rickey R. Johnson

A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Rickey Roy Johnson, 59, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Leonard Keys officiating. He will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery in Patoutville.
Visitation hours will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Masks are required to be worn at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 11:29 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
He was known for his love of fishing, hunting and baseball. As a kid, he would leave school to go hunt raccoons and rabbits. He would also leave school to go fishing. He was known for his hard-working ability as he worked for NATCO for years and the Port of Iberia until his retirement.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Kaneesha Brown (Richard) and Kathrina Cole both of Atlanta, Georgia; ten grandchildren; five brothers, Calvin Johnson (Eleanor) of Port Arthur, Texas, Michael Johnson, James Johnson, David Johnson and Wayne Johnson all of New Iberia; seven sisters, Yvonne Mason (Lionel), Peggy Oppenheimer (James), Gertrude James (Jessie), Anniebe Castillo (Robert), Carrie Williams (Clarence), Mary Louise James and Linda Nicholas all of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Louise Norman and Frank Johnson Sr.; four brothers, Earnest Johnson, Frank Johnson Jr., Clifton Willie Johnson and Willie Johnson Sr.; and two sisters, Irma Lee Johnson and Patricia John Moore.
Active pallbearers are Delonnie Johnson Jr., Richard James Jr., Marcus Johnson, Alex Castillo, Kynddie Johnson and Sean Castillo.
Honorary pallbearers are Delonnie Johnson Sr., Damien Johnson, David Johnson, Wayne Johnson, Calvin Johnson, James Johnson, Jacolby Cole and Jessie James Jr.