A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Rickey James Sonnier, 62, who passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Interment will follow in Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette. Deacon Chris Doumit will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group on Saturday.
A native and lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, Mr. Sonnier was born on October 1, 1959, to the late Issac Sonnier Sr. and Rosita Faulk Sonnier. He worked in the oilfield for several years and then opened a daiquiri shack in Jeanerette. Mr. Sonnier then started a hotshot trucking service with one 18-wheeler, Magnum Trucking, and built up to six trucks leased with many companies. He purchased land which eventually became a boat business, Iberia Outboard and Marine Services, along with a bait shop, where he worked until he became too ill.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Wanda Suire Sonnier of New Iberia; sons Michael James Sonnier (Partner Dee) of New Iberia and Ryan James Sonnier (Lindsay) of New Iberia; daughter Kyla Sonnier Badeaux (Kent) of Maurice; brothers Danny M. Sonnier (Luna) of Lafayette, Issac Sonnier Jr. (Janice) of Jeanerette and Earl Joseph Sonnier (Darlene) of New Iberia; grandchildren Luke Sonnier and Lanie Sonnier and their mother Kimberly Collins, Kayden Badeaux, Delilah Badeaux and Colten Badeaux.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew Tate Sonnier; a special aunt Paula LeBlanc; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Issac Sonnier Jr., Renee Robicheaux, Bill Miller, Elton Landry, Daniel Hebert and Rodney Sonnier.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Sonnier, Michael Sonnier, Lanie Sonnier, Luke Sonnier, Glen LeBlanc, Julie Massicot, Ricky Bourque, Earl Sonnier, Ryan Moore, Darrell Cole and Danny Sonnier.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Stephen Boudreaux and staff, Dr. Elias Moussaly, physician assistant Victoria and the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Dr. Jonathan Thompson and staff at Oncologics, the staff of Hope Hospice and also to the family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
