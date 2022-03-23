A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard for Rickey James Romero, 62, who passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Lafayette.
Entombment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. Reverend Michael Delcambre, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Martin & Castille's Southside location on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Rickey was a 1978 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. He was a real estate agent with Keller Williams for the past seven years. Previously, he had many years in building material sales with West End Roofing and Norris Raider Lumber. When not working, Rickey was very busy volunteering his time serving others. He was a board member of the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, president elect of the Kiwanis Club of Broussard, a retreat leader with ACTS at St. Pius X Church and a board member of the Acadiana Home Builders Association. Most importantly, Rickey served his church community of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Broussard in countless ways. He loved his family, football and golf. He will be deeply missed by many.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 23 years, Sandi M. Romero; his father Presley J. Romero and his wife Fonda; his stepchildren Tonia Vallone, Keith Vallone and Kenneth Vallone and wife Joely; his grandchildren Harlee Kelly, Gia Vallone and Jadyn Louviere; his great-grandchild Janson Pontiff; his sister Cindy Reaux and husband Mike; and his godchildren Amber Taylor and husband Shawn, Crystal Tobat and husband Michael and Kristi Romero.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ruby Maitre.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Vallone, Keith Vallone, Michael Vallone, Delbert Hunt, Ivan Jennings and Mike Rogers.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Lopez, Richard Peltier and Mike Reaux.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Romero family to Keller Williams Realty for their support and friendship and the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana.
Memorial contributions can be made to his wife Sandi Romero for a special memorial made in Rickey's name.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-Southside, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811, is in charge of the arrangements.