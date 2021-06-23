Richard Wayne Clay, 79, passed away on June 21, 2021, after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Known to everyone as Wayne, he was born in Jennings in 1941. After graduating from Jennings High School then from the University of Louisiana - Lafayette, Wayne began his business career by managing the first two Burger Kings in the state of Louisiana. Desiring to eventually own his own business, he moved from Baton Rouge to New Iberia to open Iberia Office Supply and worked there until retiring after 53 years.
A perpetual servant to his community, Wayne held leadership positions at multiple charitable or volunteer organizations including Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, Rotary, multiple parent-teacher organizations, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce. His service to his community included election to the Iberia Parish School Board, being named Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Civil Servant of the Year and the New Iberia Rotary Club established a scholarship in his name.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Ann (Cole) Clay of Pine Prairie and his sister Barbara (Clay) Arabie and her husband Ivan (Butch) Arabie of Metairie and Louisville, Texas. His surviving children are Sam and his wife Claudette (Menard) of Broussard, Monica and her husband Mark Gentry of New Iberia, John (Tony) and his wife Meredith (Segura) of New Iberia, Charles and his wife Nicole (Andrepont) of Carville, Patrick and his wife Penny (Boudoin) of Fort Worth, Texas, Gregory Clay of New Iberia, Elizabeth and her husband Frederick Norton of Mansfield, Texas, Agnes (Clay) Anderson, Jude and his wife Kimberly (Broussard) of New Iberia, Andrew (Buck) Clay of New Iberia and Edwin Bayard and his wife Scarlett (Sage) of Carrollton, Texas. Wayne is also survived by 22 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph (Joe) and Barbara (Richert) Clay of Jennings.
A Rosary will immediately precede a memorial mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1303 St. Jude Avenue, New Iberia, Louisiana 70560 on June 23, 2021. The Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 am.
A reception open to all will follow the mass. The reception will be held at the family home on 315 South Evangeline Street, New Iberia, Louisiana 70560.
In lieu of flowers, gifts or meals to the family, please donate to the Richard Wayne and Charlotte Ann Cole Clay scholarship via https://give.louisiana.edu/clay.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Center of Jeanerette, Hospice of Acadiana and Concepts of Care Home Health.