Richard Paul Babineaux, 81, a native of New Iberia and former resident of California, Texas and Mississippi, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in his daughter’s home in Sumrall, Mississippi.
Funeral services will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge, on December 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Kirk Jones officiating.
Memories of Richard will forever remain in the hearts of his five surviving children, Greg Babineaux of Houston, Texas, Jennifer McVey of Sumrall, Mississippi, Shawn Dowden of Baton Rouge, Steve Babineaux of Trophy Club, Texas, and Paul Babineaux of Mendenhall, Mississippi; and his brother Michael Babineaux.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Carol and his beloved daughter Dina, both of whom are interred next to his final resting place. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Babineaux and Lillian Viator Babineaux of New Iberia.
Condolences to the family may be sent through stevebabineaux@gmail.com or mailed to Family of Richard Babineaux, 2111 Veranda Ave., Trophy Club, TX 76262.