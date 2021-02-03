Richard P. Guillotte Sr.

JEANERETTE — Mr. Richard Paul Guillotte Sr., 77, was a welder all his life and worked offshore for different companies over the years. In his younger years he could cook a good gumbo and his BBQ was delicious. When he was well, he liked going to the casino and going fishing. He enjoyed watching the cowboy shows, The Price Is Right, Andy Griffith, tennis and football on television.
His greatest joy was getting together with his family. He will be missed dearly and loved forever.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne Buteaux Guillotte of Jeanerette; his children Shelia G. Landry and husband Timothy of Jeanerette, Richard P. Guillotte Jr. and his wife Donna Sonnier of Jeanerette, Leonard M. “Lenny” Guillotte and wife Daren Simoneaux of Jeanerette and Eva G. Boudreaux and fiancé Mark Hargrave of Abbeville; his grandchildren Dwana Grantham and wife Cherie of Jeanerette, Blake Landry and wife Jamee of New Iberia, Jill G. Derouen and husband Jeff of New Iberia, Jace Guillotte and companion Heather Picard of Jeanerette, Marlie G. Hebert and husband Zack of Lafayette, Macie Guillotte and fiancée Catherine Fuselier, Katie Boudreaux and fiancé Brandon Blood of Centerville and Zachary Boudreaux and companion Breonna Hahn of Baton Rouge; great-grandchildren Alexandra Landry, Emily Landry, Kody Billiot, Amelia Derouen, Elise Derouen, Evelyn Derouen, baby boy Hebert on the way, Gracelyn Blood, Elias Boudreaux and Zylas Boudreaux. He is also survived by his sister Susan Guillotte Lusk of New Iberia and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tellerson and Eva Bonin Guillotte; his brother T.J. Guillotte and wife Joella Martin; and his sister Elnora Curtis Gary and husband Joe Gary.
Mr. Guillotte passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Maison Teche Nursing Home. In keeping with the families wishes, no services will be held at this time.
