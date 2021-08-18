Funeral services for Richard (Ricky) William Luke Jr. will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Teague, Texas. Daryl Gunter and Rev. Scott Matthews will officiate. Interment will follow at Driver Cemetery in Teague, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bowers Funeral Home in Teague, Texas.
Richard (Ricky) William Luke Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Freestone County, Texas on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Ricky was born on Oct. 31, 1962, in Franklin. He was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School in 1981 and the Oklahoma Farriers College in Sperry, Oklahoma, in 1981.
Ricky’s first rodeo was probably a Little Britches Rodeo in south Louisiana. His love for roping and training horses took him to the High School Rodeo National Finals in Washington and South Dakota, and later to a horse ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where he met his wife, Jacqueline (Chris) Luke.
Ricky was eager to support all who shared his passion for rodeo — especially tie down roping — teaching youth, amateur and professional champions over three decades. Ricky brought the same devotion to his Christian faith, as a quiet but effective mentor in the Freestone County community, leaving many with valuable lessons that will serve generations to come. Ricky roped in his final rodeo in Mexia, Texas in front of his entire family in 2018.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband, the most loving father, a proud grandfather and a loyal friend. Ricky also enjoyed his dogs and cattle, golf, hunting and entertaining his loved ones and strangers alike with stories, mostly about south Louisiana.
Ricky is survived by his parents, Elaine and Richard Luke Sr.; his wife, Jacqueline (Chris) Luke; his son Adam Luke and wife Samiksha Nair; one grandson, Ashvin Luke; his daughter Jessica Luke Baumgartner and husband James; two sisters, Pamela and Virginia Luke; niece Shelby Walters; and so many special family members and friends.