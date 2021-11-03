Richard Jules Broussard Sr., a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his residence. He was 68.
A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. Following the visitation, Mr. Broussard will be laid to rest alongside his daughter at St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville with graveside services at 11:45 a.m.
Richard was born September 27, 1953, in New Iberia to the late Andre E. Broussard Sr. and the late Carrie Duval Broussard Derouen. Known by family and friends as “Rock or Ricky,” Richard worked in the oil field most of his life. He began a career early on with various companies in the Acadiana area including Voorhies Supply, Wilson Downhole, A & B Rentals and would later become a cofounder of RAM Rentals, which became Specialty Rental Tools & Supply, Inc (STS) in 1985. He and his partners sold the business in 1998 and he retired in 2000.
Cheryl and his sons Richard and Dylan reminisced about how much he enjoyed his retirement. As Cheryl said, “Richard loved piddling around, doing things for others and anything else he felt like doing. He was always a man who loved being outdoors and did quite a bit of fishing and hunting early on and cherished the moments when he could take the grandkids out do those things. The camps also brought much needed relaxation and family time. Whether in Butte La Rose or Bird Island Chute, Richard could turn off the outside world and relax. He loved imparting wisdom to his sons and helping grandkids to do many fun things from learning to ride a bike, drive a jet ski or fish during family vacations on Lake Catherine. Above all else, he set an example to his family of how to be a father, husband and friend.
Richard has earned his heavenly reward and is reunited with his sweet daughter and family. Cheryl, Richard, Dylan and his grandchildren, along with family and the many friends who loved him, will hold his memory close to their hearts. Rest well Rock for we will meet again.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Cheryl Overton Broussard; his sons Richard Jules Broussard Jr. and Dylan Broussard and wife Stormie; five grandchildren whom he adored, Hannah Marie Broussard, Marli Brooke Broussard, Kadian Maddox Broussard, Eleanor Violet Broussard and Vincent Jules Broussard; his sisters-in-law Carol Broussard and Cindy Overton Woods; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is reunited in heaven with his daughter Katina Marie Broussard; his parents Andre E. Broussard Sr. and his mother Carrie Duval Broussard Derouen (who recently passed away October 11, 2021); his brothers Michael E. Broussard and Andre E. Broussard Jr.; his in-laws William Dolan Overton, Billie Jean Jones Overton and Holly Jackson Overton; and his sisters-in-law Barbara Louviere and Donna Helms.
