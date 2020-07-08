Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, for Richard Jessen Pharr, 70, who passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
Interment will be at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.
A native of New Iberia, Mr. Pharr was born on April 17, 1950, to the late Fitzgerald Parker Pharr Sr. and Lorraine Jessen Pharr. He was the former owner of D & R Seis Rentals, Seis Comp, Acadian Geophysical and M.P.G. Pipeline Contractors. Mr. Pharr never met a stranger and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 52 years, Debbie Pharr of St. Martinville; daughters Layle Pharr Guilbeaux of St. Martinville and Ashley Jones and husband Chip of Youngsville; grandchildren Jessen Judice, Karson Guilbeaux, Claudia Jones, Kooper Guilbeaux and Aubrey Jones; sisters Martha Hatcher and husband Wallace of Meridian, Mississippi and Tina Cartimiglia of New Iberia; brother Charlie Pharr and wife Annette of New Iberia; brothers-in-law Michael Fuselier and wife Tina of St. Martinville and Al Fuselier and wife Tammy of St. Martinville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Fitzi Pharr; brother-in-law Dale Cartimiglia; father and mother-in-law Doonie and Claudia Guidry Fuselier; and a sister-in-law, Jeanie Fuselier Theriot.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hope Hospice, especially Jennifer, Lynell and Julie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 7732 Goodwood Blvd, Suite 110, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.