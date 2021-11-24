Richard James Touchet, 55, known by his family and friends as “Sos,” a native of New Iberia and a resident of Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Home since March of 2021, departed this life in the morning hours on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Richard now finds the peace and comfort of eternal rest in God’s hands.
To abide by Richard’s wishes, there will be no services. However, interment will take place at a later date at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Richard was a loving son, brother and uncle. He will be dearly missed by all that loved and knew him.
He leaves behind to cherish fond memories of his life his sisters Tammy Touchet Picard (Roy), Tina Touchet Tenney (Preston), and Evia Touchet Disch (Patrick). He will be dearly missed by his stepfather Ronald Clark; stepbrother Rusty Clark; numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and by his beloved best friend, his little dog Muttley.
Richard was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Rene and Edith Dore Touchet; maternal grandparents Sosthene and Electa Benoit Landry; parents Francis Joseph Touchet and Rita Mae Landry Touchet Clark; brother Rickey James Touchet; nephew Keith Viator; and many other family members.
Evangeline Funeral Homes Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
